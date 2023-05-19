Top scorer Morris knows just what play-off success means to Luton after a chat with 90-year-old Hatters fan

Striker Carlton Morris knew exactly what Tuesday night’s 2-0 win over Sunderland that sent the Hatters to the play-off final at Wembley in just over a week’s time meant to Luton supporters.

For the club record signing had been doubling down on his knowledge of the club since moving to Kenilworth Road, while he was given another refresher course when attending the Luton Town Supporters' Trust end of season dinner as well recently.

Speaking to Sky Sports after he gave a starring role in Black Cats' victory, which took Luton through to face Coventry City for a place in the Premier League on May 27, Morris said: “I've learned a lot recently about how much stuff like this means to this club.

"I was at an awards do the other day and I was speaking to a 90-year-old fan who has been coming here for 66 years, so it’s a special moment for this football club and I hope he enjoyed that one.

After losing the first leg at Sunderland 2-1 on Saturday, it was imperative that Town made a fantastic start to the game in front of a frenzied home support, and they did just that, going ahead through Gabe Osho’s close range finish on just 10 minutes.

Tom Lockyer took the decibel levels up even further when he added a second just before the break, as getting into the faces of their opponents from the first whistle was just what the hosts had been looking to do.

Morris continued: “That was the intention going into the game, we had to start well, start sharp and do what we know we're capable of.

Hatters striker Carlton Morris

"Thankfully we executed that gameplan, commiserations to Sunderland obviously.

"We weren’t at it all (on Saturday), that's the thing about play-off football, there’s two legs in the semi-final.

"Thankfully we had an opportunity to go and show the real us tonight.”

Despite having only been part of the club for less than 12 months, Morris was eager to praise the unity and spirit within the squad at Kenilworth Road, which he believes has been essential to the Hatters’ rise to the cusp of top flight football for the first time since 1992.

He added: “Throughout my career whenever I’ve had success at any football club, its come from the dressing room, it starts with the camaraderie.

