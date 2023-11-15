Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton forward John McAtee scored twice, including one wonderful chip, as Barnsley avoided an FA Cup giant-killing with a comfortable 3-0 triumph over Isthmian Premier Division side Horsham on Tuesday night.

The Tykes had been held to a 3-3 draw in the first match, but were in no mood to give their opponents any opportunities this time, Nicky Cadden volleying in after three minutes from Adam Phillips’ cross.

A second soon arrived when Aiden Marsh delivered from the left wing and McAtee leapt to athletically bury his chance at the back post.

The Hatters attacker then added the best goal of the night, when he instinctively lobbed the ball over keeper Lewis Cary from 22 yards with a sublime finish for his fourth goal in 14 appearances for Neil Collins’ side.

After the break, chances were few and far between for both sides as Barnsley booked a second round tie at League Two Sutton United on Saturday, December 2.

Speaking to the Barnsley website afterwards, McAtee said: “We tried to start the game fast, take the sting out of the game.

"Thankfully, we did that with a couple of early goals and that helped us settle.

John McAtee celebrates after scoring for Barnsley at Horsham in the FA Cup - pic: Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

"These sorts of games are a lot more difficult than what they seem.

"Credit to them, they tried to stop what we want to do, especially at home.

"The talk before the game was to make sure we come here and put in a professional performance.

"We did, and that helped us get the victory.

"I'm critical of myself sometimes, I want to get as many goals as I can and no matter what game it is you want to be scoring.”

Meanwhile, Tykes boss Collins told the BBC: “You've got to give the players a lot of credit - the first half was excellent.

"All three goals had some great aspects about them.

"I think the chip over the keeper was a real touch of class, that was a great goal from an individual perspective.