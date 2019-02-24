Town all set for TV date with Coventry

Midfielder George Moncur can’t wait to get the chance to show the viewing public just how good a side the Hatters have been this term.

Luton take on Coventry City this afternoon, the game shown live on Sky TV, with a 12pm kick-off.

Town go into the contest, buoyed by making club history after going 20 games in the Football League without defeat when beating Fleetwood 2-1 last weekend.

Moncur said: “It’s going to be a great game.

“Any time you get the chance to play on Sky, it’s really good and I’m really looking forward to it.

“I’m sure all the boys are as well and we can continue this good run.

“We’re in a superb position, I don’t know how many points Barnsley are from third place, but I know we’re a fair up the top from third.

“So if we just carry on getting the wins, we’re going to be promoted.

“We're 20 unbeaten, it's unreal to be a part of that, it's a really great achievement.

"All the boys are buzzing with it, so lets try and make it 21."

Moncur admitted that the players hadn't put too much emphasis on breaking the club record going into Saturday's game, as he continued: "We didn’t really think about it all to be honest, we just wanted to get the win and luckily enough we got the win.

It’s been great, all the boys, all the team, to be part of this team, helping it out with goals, I’m absolutely over the moon.

"We can definitely get promoted because we’re flying at the moment."

Kenilworth Road is expected to be another sell-out for the visit of the play-off chasing Sky Blues, who left with a 3-0 victory last season.

Midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu added: “The fans are a great part of the club, they fill it out every week.

“We’ve just got to give it back to them. We’re winning games, they’re coming to support us in their thousands, so it’s all good for us.

“Hopefully we can maintain that until whenever we get promoted, or the end of the season.”