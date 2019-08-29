Town are still hoping to secure loan move for keeper

Town boss Graeme Jones is still looking to send young goalkeeper Harry Isted out on loan, if he can find the right club.

The 22-year-old, who made two first team appearances in the Checkatrade Trophy last season, is currently fourth choice at Kenilworth Road, behind Simon Sluga, James Shea and Marek Stech.

Jones stated when spending a club record fee on Sluga that he has high hopes for Isted, but that a temporary move away was required first.

Speaking to the press about that this afternoon, Jones said: “If possible, but it’s got to be the right loan because it needs to reflect the tactical aspect that we work on here.

“There’s no point in him going out and booming the ball 80 yards up the pitch, we need to get the right loan for him, so that’s where the work is.

“I’d like Harry to get the experience, because in training, the pre-season games, he’s been very, very good, but as a young man, he needs to get that education, get that experience.

“He needs to do it somewhere else rather than our first team in the Championship, so we’ll see what options we’ve got.”

The deadline for clubs below the Championship to sign players is on Monday at 5pm.

Jones admitted that Town’s progress in the Carabao Cup, earning a third round tie with Leicester City this week, has made him rethink moving any more of his players out.

When asked if that had been the case, he said: “Yes, if you like.

“We made 10 changes (against Cardiff) and we did that on the back of the other group, who played three games in seven days.

“We needed to make sure that we are physically and mentally fresh for the Huddersfield game, so that helped us a lot.

“I’ve got no intention really if losing anyone, so hopefully we’ll be in that position when the Leicester game comes round.”