Town are tipped to sign promising Robins winger

Luton Town are reportedly interested in signing Cheltenham Town winger Ethon Archer.

The 23-year-old started out Kinetic Academy as a youngster, before having a number of spells with various non-league clubs, including Whyteleafe, Bedfont Sports, Sutton Common Rovers and Horley Town. He then joined Raynes Park Vale in July 2022, scoring 15 goals in 34 league appearances, before a short stint at Three Bridges saw National League South outfit Torquay make their move in July 2024.

He featured 26 times for the Gulls, before getting his Football League opportunity with Cheltenham Town last summer, going on to play 53 times in his first season at the fourth tier of English football, scoring eight goals and adding six assists. This term he has made a further eight appearances, including the full 90 minutes during Cheltenham’s 1-1 draw at Salford City on Saturday, but is yet to score or set up a goal so far.

With the Hatters having until 7pm this evening to sign any new additions for their League One campaign, Footy Insider journalist Pete O’Rourke stated that Matt Bloomfield’s side are now interested in acquiring Archer, although the deal would see him loaned back to Whaddon Road until January, as writing on his official X page, he said: “Understand Luton have agreed a deal for highly-rated Cheltenham Town winger Ethon Archer and are ready to loan him back to the League Two club. #LTFC #ctfc.”