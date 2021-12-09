Town attacker Cornick expected to be out for a few weeks due to calf injury

Town attacker Harry Cornick will miss Saturday's match against Fulham

Town attacker Harry Cornick is expected to be out for the next few weeks after suffering a calf injury according to boss Nathan Jones.

The seven-goal forward has been in excellent form this term, closing in on double figures for the first time in his career, but was missing along with defender Tom Lockyer for the trip to Blackpool on Saturday.

When asked if either of the pair would be ready to face Fulham at Kenilworth Road this weekend, Jones said: “Cornick isn’t, Lockyer is a lot closer than he was last week, so we’re going to have made a decision on him, but Cornick isn’t.

"Cornick has got a calf injury, so he’ll be a few weeks yet.”

Meanwhile, Glen Rea and Cameron Jerome were also absent from the squad at Bloomfield Road, as Jones continued: “It wasn’t that hard a bench to pick the other day, we had a few that went down, a few that we didn’t risk.

"Someone like Cameron Jerome wasn’t available because his back stiffened up when we were training at Burnley on Friday, so that ruled him out of the squad and that meant someone like Dion Pereira came in.

"It was the same with Glen Rea, Glen went over on his ankle last Friday and instead of risking him we have Gabe Osho who does the same things that Glen does, covers the same positions.

"So it was a simple bench to pick as a few made our mind up for us.”

Midfielder Henri Lansbury started on what was a wet and windy clash in Lancashire, coming off at half time to be replaced by Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu.

He should also be okay for the visit of the table-topping Cottagers though, as Jones added: "He trained again today.

"We ask Henri to do certain stuff and we want him to buy into everything we do, he’s very productive when he plays, a really good footballer, one of our best footballers, so we want to make sure that he’s available for long periods of time.