Town attacker Cornick hails the impact Hylton had on his Luton career

Harry Cornick and Danny Hylton celebrate a goal during Luton's 2-0 win at Forest Green Rovers back in December 2017

Luton attacker Harry Cornick has paid tribute to the influence that former team-mate Danny Hylton had on his career after the striker ended his six year stint at Kenilworth Road recently.

The experienced forward had already been with Luton for 12 months when Cornick signed from AFC Bournemouth back in August 2017, aged just 22 himself, with only one full season of men’s football behind him, that coming during a loan stint at Yeovil Town.

He has since gone on to play over 200 times for the Hatters now, scoring 36 goals as well, and credits Hylton, who moved to Northampton last week, as a big part in his development process, both on and off the field.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Cornick said: “Danny was unbelievable for me personally.

"When I first joined, I joined as a boy almost, he showed me a few of the tricks of the trade, a few of his little nasty tricks which have helped me along the way and helped me progress.

"He's been such a good person for me to learn off, to be with every day he puts a smile on everyone's face.

"Northampton have got a great player and a great person and that was the main thing with Danny, he was sn unbelievable player for us, throughout the seasons, scored so many goals, but he was an even better person.

"One to light the changing room up every day, always joking always having a laugh, so I'm going to miss him a lot.”

The pair are due to come face-to-face in a few weeks time when Town head to Sixfields for a pre-season friendly, as Cornick wants to see what he gets up to against the Luton defenders.

He added: “I hope to see him winding us up.