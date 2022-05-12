Town attacker Cornick would love to see Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola in the Kenilworth Road dug-outs next season

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola with Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti

Luton attacker Harry Cornick would love to see Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola taking residence in the Kenilworth Road dug-outs with the Hatters a Premier League outfit next season.

Should Town win the Championship play-offs to make that dream a reality, then the home supporters would also be in with a chance of watching 21-year-old Erling Haaland in action on the pitch as well, after City agreed to shell out a reported £63m to Borussia Dortmund for the Norwegian international.

The Hatters are three games away from making that happen, as they face Huddersfield Town in the first leg of their semi-final tomorrow night, with the return fixture at the John Smith’s Stadium on Monday evening.

A Wembley final against either Sheffield United or Nottingham Forest would then follow at the end of the month and discussing the prospect of such a huge name in world football rocking up at Luton, Cornick said: “It would be lovely, I can’t wait to see Pep Guardiola over there on those benches, tucked away in there with all them fans, it would be lovely.

“The fans deserve it, the fans have been unbelievable all season, they deserve this.

“Can we get them a Wembley trip? Something special for the club?

“We’ll try our best, as the fans have been right among us.”

Town secured their place in the top six by getting the victory required over Reading on Saturday, Cornick’s moment of quick-thinking on the stroke of half time proving enough for a 1-0 success.

Any result might have been enough, depending on the outcomes for Middlesbrough and Millwall, but with both losing, it made events at Luton superfluous in the end.

Cornick admitted he was being made aware of the various permutations during the match though, continuing: “Coming into the game, we knew we had a chance and the fans were saying ‘you’ve had a great season, win or lose, you've had a great season,’ but we knew we were a good enough side to go all the way.

“We knew if we won, it was done, just win the game and make it simple.

"Obviously it could have got a bit tense, but when you hear Middlesbrough are losing and Millwall are losing, we knew it was over.

"It’s about momentum, we’ve dug deep at the end, came under pressure, they’re a good side, have got individuals who can hurt you.