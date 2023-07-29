News you can trust since 1891
Town attacker determined to stay fit and contribute for the Millers after making Luton switch

Winger looking to enjoy an injury-free campaign at Rotherham
By Mike Simmonds
Published 29th Jul 2023, 16:00 BST- 2 min read

Luton winger Fred Onyedinma is determined to stay fit and contribute on a more consistent basis for Rotherham United in the upcoming Championship campaign after agreeing a season-long switch to the Millers yesterday.

The 26-year-old did play a role in the Hatters’ play-off success last term, as after featuring in the semi-final first leg against Sunderland, he came on during the latter stages of the final triumph over Coventry City, playing the whole of extra time at Wembley before Town then won 6-5 on penalties.

However, he only had seven starts in total due to a number of nagging injuries suffered throughout the course of the season, a problem he also had in the previous campaign when playing 29 times in the league, but only 14 from the opening whistle.

Fred Onyedinma comes on for the Hatters at Wembley - pic: Liam Smith
Fred Onyedinma comes on for the Hatters at Wembley - pic: Liam Smith
Onyedinma now wants to put that right with his new club, as speaking to Rotherham’s official website, he said: “With Luton, it's like here, no-one expected us to get promoted and we just had a good group, a good group of lads.

"We just worked hard and luckily enough we got promoted.

"I feel like even though I contributed a few games with Luton last season, I was injured for a lot of the season, so I feel like I can contribute more and there’s more to come from me here.

"I’ve played Rotherham on a few occasions with Wycombe as well and it’s always been not an easy place to come.

"You just have to be on your game to be able to beat a team like Rotherham.”

Onyedinma is the fourth player to leave Luton since they reached the top flight, Elliot Thorpe and Jack Walton both sealing loan moves away and Carlos Mendes Gomes sold to Bolton Wanderers.

The ex-Millwall and Wycombe attacker, who can also play wingback, revealed that Millers boss Matt Taylor made his drop back to the second tier an easy one, adding: “I spoke to the manager and he was a big factor in bringing me here.

"He spoke to me, he showed me what I could be doing for the team, what I could offer the team and how he sees the team going so that was a huge factor in me coming here.”

