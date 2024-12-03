Town attacker hits six as Hatters U21s smash a mammoth 13 past Magpies

Hatters forward nets double hat-trick against Notts County

Luton youngster Josh Phillips scored six goals as Luton Town U21s puts Notts County to the sword when reaching double figures in a stunning 13-2 victory at the Brache this afternoon.

The teenager, who is currently on loan with National League South side Bath City this season netted a double hat-trick for the hosts, as Oli Lynch, who has been featuring for Isthmian Premier League South side Dulwich Hamlet also netted a treble. Jamie Odegah and Northern Ireland youth international Dylan Stitt were both on target twice to complete what was a staggering triumph, as the U21s bounced back from losing 4-2 to Crystal Palace last week, Tate Xavier-Jones and Dominic Martins on target.

Luton: Liam Coyne, Jacob Pinnington, Tyrell Giwa, Claude Kayibanda, Vladimir Paternoster, Aidan Francis-Clarke, Josh Phillips, Dominic Martins, Oli Lynch, Jack Lorentzen-Jones, Jamie Odegah. Subs: Dylan Stitt, Cai Hockey, Charlie Emery, Tate Xavier-Jones, Zacharias Ioannides, Isaiah Harvey.

Dylan Stitt had scored for the third week running as the U18s beat Cambridge United 2-1 in their Youth Alliance Clash at Clare College on Saturday. Having trailed at the break, Stitt was the provider on 53 minutes, his cross tapped in by Tate Xavier-Jones to make it 1-1. Luton then led just before the hour, Enoch Sampson and Jamie Odegah combining for Stitt to fire home, as keeper Cai Hockey made a crucial save late on from a free-kick to ensure Town held on for the three points.

U18s head coach Joe Deeney said: “I was proud and pleased of how we stepped up and how much we defended the big moments. We showed guts, put bodies on the line and did the ugly side of the game really well. I was pleased with the desire we had to defend our box and perhaps six or seven weeks ago Cambridge might have equalised. I’m delighted how the boys worked together and added that clinical edge at the other end.”

» ​Luton Town U18s will host Crewe Alexandra U18s in their FA Youth Cup third round tie on Friday, December 13, with a 7pm kick-off. The Railwaymen, who beat Blackpool in the U18 Professional Development League, where they currently sit in sixth place with five wins from 15 games. Tickets are now on sale for the game. Prices, Adults: £5. Seniors (O65): £3. U17s: £3.