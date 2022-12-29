Forward Cauley Woodrow is looking to earn a starting berth with the Hatters

Town striker Cauley Woodrow is looking to nail a place down in the Hatters XI after returning from injury with a bang against Norwich City on Boxing Day.

Having been out since mid-October due to a calf injury, the 28-year-old missed 12 matches before making the squad to face the Canaries at Kenilworth Road.

Off the bench with four minutes to go, Woodrow marked his return in stunning fashion, taking Jordan Clark’s pass before finishing superbly into the top corner and secure a 2-1 victory for the Hatters.

With fellow forward Elijah Adebayo a doubt to face QPR on Thursday due to a hamstring problem, Woodrow said: “I don’t know what’s happened with Elijah, I don’t want to comment, it’s not nice.

"I’m not thinking, I’m buzzing that Elijah’s injured, because there’s a space for me, that’s not what I want to be about as a player.

"I hope Elijah’s not injured as he’s been doing really well.

"He played really well and it’s never nice to see someone come off with an injury, but if called upon, I’m ready.”

Although Cameron Jerome came on to replace Adebayo on Monday, Woodrow gave himself every chance of being called upon by boss Rob Edwards with his brief cameo, which included his first ever goal for the Hatters.

It saw the majority of the near 10,000 in attendance leave Kenilworth Road in high spirits, as on the support Town received, the striker added: “Amazing, they were super loud.

"They were right at it and I think they fed off our performance.

"The gaffer said before the game, he wanted us to get the fans up for it and playing at Kenilworth Road as an opposition player, it's never a nice place to come.

"But playing as a home player now, you feed off them and they were brilliant all game.

