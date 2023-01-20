Town attacker Mendes Gomes happy to keep learning at Fleetwood if it boosts his Championship ambition with Luton

Carlos Mendes Gomes in action for Fleetwood against QPR recently

If doing the business in League One is what it takes to be a hit in the Championship with Luton, then that’s exactly what Town attacker Carlos Mendes Gomes is prepared to do.

The 24-year-old moved to Kenilworth Road in the summer of 2021, but played just 14 times during his first season, with only two starts in the second tier.

This term Mendes Goes featured in just one Carabao Cup tie, scoring a brilliant goal against Newport County as Town went out 3-2, before moving to the Cod Army on a season-long loan.

The Senagelese-born former Atletico Madrid youngster, who made his name at Morecambe after playing step 10 football for West Didsbury & Chorlton, has been quite the acquisition for former Celtic midfielder Scott Brown so far.

Playing 22 games, including 15 league starts, Mendes Gomes has notched six goals, all coming in a run of nine outings, as speaking to the Fleetwood official website about just how the move can benefit his ambition of eventually making it with the Hatters, he said: “I have always said that my ambition is to play as high in the leagues as possible.

"I don’t want to be a player where I play with potential and not reach the levels I know I can.

"At Luton I wasn’t guaranteed playing time and it was tough for me.

“I believe the best thing was to come here on loan, learn as a player and if that’s what it takes to reach the heights on the Championship again, I just want to keep kicking on.

“It has been an amazing journey.

"I like to look forward and I am very ambitious.

"Sometimes it’s nice to look back and see what you have achieved as it can give you inspirations.

“For myself, I believe if you have the ability and want to achieve, if you put in the hard work and are patient, you will get there and that has been my case.

"I know I have the ability, but I have had to work on certain areas of my game and that will help me reach where I am.”

Mendes Gomes no doubt had a number of clubs interested in taking him ahead of his move to Fleetwood, but he believes he has picked the best place to carry on his progression.

He continued: “During this loan spell, I have been able to focus my talent and I believe I have come to the right environment to do that.

“From the staff to the player, and those in and around me, they have treated me as part of the family and it’s good to work in a place where you feel loved and a part of it and for the first part of the season, I feel I have done well.

“I think people have let me go out onto the pitch to enjoy myself.

"They will tell you details on the opposition, tell you stats on running and how to be in certain areas.

"We focus on how we can hurt teams and it has actually helped players as it makes it easier for us.

“At the end of the day, you have to get on with it on the pitch but whilst being here, I have learnt a lot.

"I have pushed myself in the gym in times I have been injured and all of those have helped me develop.”

The Cods had been impressing in recent weeks too, as after knocking QPR out of the FA Cup to reach the fourth round for the first time in their history, they also won at both MK Dons and Shrewsbury.

They currently sit 17th in the division following a 2-1 defeat to Oxford on Saturday, fellow Luton forward Admiral Muskwe getting 81 minutes and Mendes Gomes himself on as a sub with just over an hour gone.

On working with Brown, who has taken his first step into management with Fleetwood after a coaching role at Aberdeen, the Town forward added: “The gaffer has been amazing with me since day one.

"Not just as a coach, but as a person and I must admit, that’s not what I expected as I thought he would be stricter.

"He is when he has to be, but he’s close to the group and lets us be ourselves.

“I feel after the last few wins, especially the win over QPR as nobody expected us to go and win the game and that just shows that this group can compete at that level.

“It shows we are more than good enough to play against a good Championship side.

