Town attacker Muskwe called up to Zimbabwe squad

Town attacker Admiral Muskwe

Luton attacker Admiral Muskwe has been named in the Zimbabwe squad for their World Cup qualifiers next month.

The 23-year-old, who joined Luton from Leicester City for an undisclosed fee in the summer, has made six appearances for the Hatters so far, scoring once,

Muskwe, born in Harare, has won three caps for his country already, scoring once, with his last coming back in September 2019, when he netted against Somalia.

He is part of a squad that includes former Town defender Brendan Galloway, with Zimbabwe at home to South Africa on Friday and then away to Ethiopia on Tuesday, September 7.

Speaking about a potential call-up when signing for the Hatters, Muskwe said: "With the whole Covid situation, a lot of our games were postponed.