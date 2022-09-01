Town attacker Muskwe heads on loan to Fleetwood during deadline day

Town forward Admiral Muskwe in action for Luton during pre-season

Luton have announced their second outgoing of transfer deadline day with forward Admiral Muskwe heading on loan to League One side Fleetwood Town for the remainder of the season.

The 24-year-old joined the Hatters back in the summer of 2021, playing 23 games last term, scoring two goals, both coming in cup competitions.

Muskwe has featured three times for Town this campaign, starting the recent 2-0 win at Swansea City, while was back on the bench for the 1-1 draw with Sheffield United, although wasn’t in the squad as Luton triumphed 2-1 against Cardiff City on Tuesday night.

The Zimbabwean international is the second Hatters player to join the Cods during the transfer window, with Carlos Mendes Gomes also heading to the Highbury Stadium for the rest of the campaign.