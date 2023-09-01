Town attacker Muskwe heads to Exeter City on a season-long loan
Luton have announced their first departure of transfer deadline day with attacker Admiral Muskwe heading to League One Exeter on a season-long loan.
The 25-year-old Zimbabwean international moved to Kenilworth Road from Leicester City in the summer of 2021, making his debut in the 3-0 win over Peterborough United on the opening day of the season.
He went on to feature 26 times, without scoring, his last outing a 2-0 win at Swansea City in the Championship on August 20, 2022.
Muskwe had a loan spell at fellow third tier side Fleetwood Town last term, netting three goals in 14 matches, and has been signed in time to feature in the Grecians’ trip to Burton Albion this weekend.