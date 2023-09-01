News you can trust since 1891
By Mike Simmonds
Published 1st Sep 2023, 12:08 BST- 1 min read

Luton have announced their first departure of transfer deadline day with attacker Admiral Muskwe heading to League One Exeter on a season-long loan.

The 25-year-old Zimbabwean international moved to Kenilworth Road from Leicester City in the summer of 2021, making his debut in the 3-0 win over Peterborough United on the opening day of the season.

He went on to feature 26 times, without scoring, his last outing a 2-0 win at Swansea City in the Championship on August 20, 2022.

Muskwe had a loan spell at fellow third tier side Fleetwood Town last term, netting three goals in 14 matches, and has been signed in time to feature in the Grecians’ trip to Burton Albion this weekend.

Related topics:League OneLutonLeicester CityPeterborough UnitedFleetwood Town