Luton have announced their first departure of transfer deadline day with attacker Admiral Muskwe heading to League One Exeter on a season-long loan.

The 25-year-old Zimbabwean international moved to Kenilworth Road from Leicester City in the summer of 2021, making his debut in the 3-0 win over Peterborough United on the opening day of the season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He went on to feature 26 times, without scoring, his last outing a 2-0 win at Swansea City in the Championship on August 20, 2022.