Town attacker named in Ireland squad for France and Netherlands fixtures

Hatters attacker Chiedozie Ogbene has been named in the Republic of Ireland squad for their Euro 2024 qualifying double header against France and the Netherlands next month.

After he missed the summer internationals through injury, Ogbene will link up with his team-mates on Sunday, as they travel to Paris to take on France at the Parc des Princes on Thursday, September 7.

They then return to a sold-out Aviva Stadium to play Holland on Sunday, September 10, as Stephen Kenny's side will be looking to add to their tally of three points from three games in Group B which also contains Gibraltar and Greece.

Ogbene has played three times for Luton since arriving on a free transfer from Rotherham United in the summer, getting a first start in Tuesday night’s 3-2 Carabao Cup win over Gillingham.

He has won 15 caps for his country so far, scoring four goals, and is immensely proud whenever he gets the call to represent Ireland, having moved to Cork from Nigeria with his family when he was a youngster.

Speaking to the Town official website after switching to Kenilworth Road, he said: “It was going to be between Florida and Cork, my parents are both nurses, my dad is a practicing nurse right now.

"He was offered a job in Miami, I'm not exactly sure why but he decided to bring us to Ireland.

Chiedozie Ogbene makes a pass during Luton's 3-2 win over Gillingham in midweek - pic: Liam Smith

"I think it was the best decision he could have taken for us and I’m delighted with it, because obviously I’ve played for the Republic of Ireland, the first first African born player to play for the Republic of Ireland.

"I see how much joy I bring to my family and those I grew up with in Ireland, it's an achievement and an honour that I'm very grateful for.

"I'm just so happy that I can influence the future generation with my journey and my experiences to believe that anything is possible.

“Its been really special, given the opportunity to represent your country is massive.

"It’s a really, really privileged position to be in and I cherish every moment when I get called up.”

Despite having made his debut back in June 2021, Ogbene still has nerves ahead of the squad being announced, adding: “I'm always smiling, but I look for the team squad and a lot of people tell me, you've been there for two years, you're quite established, but you never know.

"The opportunity you can’t take for granted, so I look at it like the first day I got called up.

"I get butterflies waiting for the squad list to be revealed and it’s really been very special for me.

“I’m just so happy that I can repay that faith with the performances that I have been doing and hopefully can continue to do.

"It’s really special to be playing for your country and getting that opportunity on the biggest stage.”

Republic of Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Gavin Bazunu (Southampton), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (Stoke City, on loan from AFC Bournemouth).

Defenders: Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Festy Ebosele (Udinese), Enda Stevens (Stoke City), Ryan Manning (Southampton), James McClean (Wrexham), Shane Duffy (Norwich City), John Egan (Sheffield United), Nathan Collins (Brentford), Dara O'Shea (Burnley), Darragh Lenihan (Middlesbrough).

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Burnley), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Will Smallbone (Southampton), Jason Knight (Bristol City), Jamie McGrath (Aberdeen).