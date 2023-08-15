Town attacker Ogbene believes Luton will 'learn fast' after making his Premier League debut at Brighton

New Town signing Chiedozie Ogbene is confident Town’s players will learn fast following their first taste of Premier League action when going up against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

Despite being a full Republic of Ireland international and facing the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann when taking on France in a Euro 2024 qualifier last season, the summer signing from Rotherham United was included on the bench for the first time in a top flight game, named in Town’s matchday squad at the Amex Stadium.

He was introduced with 16 minutes to go as Luton had just conceded their second, but looked like he could be part of a fightback, Carlton Morris tucking away a penalty following Lewis Dunk's handball to halve the deficit.

Those hopes were dashed by Simon Adingra’s goal after a catalogue of errors at the back by Luton, before Evan Ferguson made it 4-1 in stoppage time to hand Town what looked on paper like a heavy defeat.

Ogbene did show flashes of his quality though, one turn away from his man in a dangerous area earning him a foul, before a pacey run and cross saw fellow sub Jacob Brown’s volley flicked over the bar by Jason Steele.

Tweeting afterwards, the winger, who was one of 13 players making their top flight appearance for the club, along with long-serving Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, who made history by being the first person to go from non-league to the Premier League with one team, said: “We are still learning and I believe we will learn fast.

“Positive day for most of us players making our premier league debut in the @LutonTown colours.

Chiedozie Obgene makes his Luton and Premier League debut on Saturday - pic: Liam Smith

“Well done to everyone involved!

“Hugh Congratulations to @PellyRuddock on your unique accomplishment! ICONIC.”

Replying on social media, @FootyChick16: “Congrats on your #LTFC debut.

"Met you after the game, what a true gentleman you are.”

@GaryAlanMcPheat: “A fantastic effort by you all.

"We will still be in the Premier League next season, I’m sure. COYH.”

@seanbangs: “Brighton are a great team, no shock in the result, we played well.

"Plenty of attacking chances, we’ll be ok . #believe.”

@Spartan_Law1: “Hope to see you play more in the final 11 - keep driving with your pace and applying the pressure on defences up and down the country.”

@cclarke100: “We are 100% behind you.. so proud of my club both on the field and off it. COYH.”

@Hitesh_78_: “We win together. Lose together. Learn together.

“A wise man once said: The stronger the team the stronger the team.”