Town attacker Ogbene wants Luton to show a bit more 'arrogance' when Premier League returns

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​​Luton attacker Chiedozie Ogbene wants Town’s players to come back from the international break with a touch more ‘arrogance’ in their approach to the Premier League this season.

After three defeats in their opening three top flight matches to date, the Hatters head to a Fulham side on Saturday, who have just three points to their name, and were thrashed 5-1 at champions Manchester City in their most recent game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following that, Town go up against three other teams that have also endured tough starts to the campaign, in Wolves, Everton and Burnley, the rearranged home contest against the Clarets taking place on Tuesday, October 3.

Chiedozie Ogbene in action during Luton's 2-1 defeat to West Ham - pic: Liam Smith

Although Luton’s displays have shown signs of promise, with Hatters’ fans responding magnificently during and after each match, summer signing Ogbene now wants his team-mates to turn them into points on the board.

He said: “If you look at our performance from the first game, Brighton, Chelsea to now (West Ham loss), I think we're improving and we’re improving very quickly.

"It was a very good West Ham team, but myself, and the players and the manager, we don’t want to celebrate losses.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Yes I know we're getting applause but we're now disappointed that we're not getting the results and that we didn't get a draw against West Ham.

“That’s the mentality we have and hopefully with this break, we can come back with a bit more arrogance to the game.

"We respect teams, but we have to believe that we are good enough for this league and we have shown it.

"Towards the end of the game, when we got the goal and the crowd lifted us, if we start games like that, we will get results in this league.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

If Town can do so then Ogbene is confident that his new side have enough about them to begin getting the wins they so desperately desire, as he continued: “I think we have enough quality to compete and as the manager said, we have the quality, we just have to show a bit more quality and we just have to tweak the decision making.

"It's not a lot to tweak and I think we will pick up results, but that's something we want to do sooner rather than later.

"In terms of capability, we are more than capable, you've seen it in glimpses in games, but we need to turn those glimpses into more consistency, 45 minutes of domination.

"I think we're capable in this league, we just need to be more intelligent and play what the condition gives us.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite the trio of defeats suffered, Town’s fans have been fully behind their side in every single game so far, giving their players spine-tingling ovations after every contest so far.

Ogbene has fully appreciated the response from Luton’s supporters, but is determined to give them something to really cheer about, adding: “The only thing now is to get results and you can see the feeling out there, it’s a really good feeling and we haven't been picking up results.

"You can imagine when we start picking up results what it will mean to the fans and what this place will be like.