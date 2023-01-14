Allan Campbell celebrates his wonder strike against WBA last season

Hatters attacker Harry Cornick knows his side need to be at their very best if they are the halt the momentum of this afternoon’s in-form opponents West Bromwich Albion and gain a repeat of last season’s impressive victory.

The resurgent Baggies rock up at Kenilworth Road with their confidence restored since former Carlos Corberan was appointed in place of Steve Bruce back in October.

The former Huddersfield Town boss has led Albion to a terrific eight wins from nine games, lifting the Hawthorns club from the Championship doldrums to ninth and just a point off Luton.

Town ensured the three points remained in Bedfordshire last term courtesy of a 2-0 win, and on facing the former Premier League side this weekend, Cornick said: “It should be a good game.

"We beat them last year 2-0, Allan Campbell scored a worldie, so if he can score another goal like it would be a good three points.

"But it’ll be a tough game, they’re a great side, every team’s difficult in this league to play against.

"It’s a horrible league, every team’s different and every team can beat another team.

"There's no freebies in this league, so we've got to be at it to try and get the three points, and I’m sure we will be.”

Although the visitors are in terrific form, the Hatters aren’t in a bad place themselves, having won all three of their matches over the Christmas period, making it four unbeaten with an FA Cup third round 1-1 draw against Wigan last weekend.

Cornick continued: “The form is brilliant, environment around the place is brilliant, everyone’s bubbly and enjoying their football, enjoying working, enjoying training and it’s a great place to be.

"Everyone gets on, you don’t see it often, but everyone gets on in the squad and everyone’s happy.

"If we can just keep playing well and everyone’s playing their bit then we can keep it going.”

Having netted his first goal of the season and becoming the eighth player to score under Rob Edwards, Cornick added: “There’s a lot of goals in the team.

"We’ve got Cauley Woodrow, Elijah Adebayo, Carlton Morris, me, Luke Berry, Cameron Jerome, people who have scored a lot of goals.

