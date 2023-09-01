Town attacker Woodrow urges Luton to 'block' the noise out ahead of Hammers clash

Luton attacker Cauley Woodrow wants his side to block out all the outside noise and focus on the job of beating West Ham United at Kenilworth Road this evening.

The Hatters host a top flight game for the first time in over 30 years when they go up against an unbeaten Irons side who have started impressively under David Moyes.

A huge fanfare has surrounded the fixture, which is being shown live on Sky Sports, and will no doubt attract a huge global audience as Kenilworth Road opens its doors to Premier League for the first time.

Town attacker Cauley Woodrow - pic: Liam Smith

However, Woodrow doesn’t want the players to get swept away in the occasion, as he said: “It’s cool, but at the same time it’s just another game of football for us.

“We’ve got to win games this season to stay in this league and that’s what we want to do, so we have to block all the outside stuff out.

"I know it’s hard as there is a lot more media side of things in the Prem, but we’ve just got to block that out and focus on the football side of things as players and focus on getting three points week in week out.

"The rest is irrelevant, focus on ourselves, train hard, play hard and our reward will hopefully be at the end of the season.”

After having had two away games at Brighton and Chelsea, the forward, who scored in the 3-2 win over Gillingham on Tuesday night, can’t wait for Town’s fans to get to experience the Premier League, as he continued: “The first league game against West Ham, Friday night football, it doesn't really get much better to be honest.

"I’m really looking forward to it, hopefully we can put on a good performance and hopefully get our first three points of the season.”

Although Luton go into the game with no points, and the Hammers have seven after two wins and a draw, beating both Brighton and Chelsea, Woodrow isn’t fazed by what his side will come up against, adding: “We were fully aware when we got promoted that it wasn’t going to be easy.

"That’s what we’re here as footballers and members of staff and that’s what you want to do.

"You want to challenge yourself at the highest possible level, so when we got promoted we knew it wasn’t going to be easy.

"We’ve just got to embrace it really and not worry about teams we’re coming up against.

"We know they’re going to be good teams with good players and have spent however much money on players, but we’ve just got to literally focus on ourselves and block all the outside stuff out.