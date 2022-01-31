Town believed to be in the running to sign Sheffield United midfielder Freeman

Luton are rumoured to be trying to sign Sheffield United midfielder Luke Freeman ahead of this evening's transfer deadline.

The 29-year-old started out as Gillingham as a trainee, moving to Premier League side Arsenal for £200,000 in 2008.

He had loans with Yeovil Town and Stevenage, eventually joining the latter permanently in 2012 on a free transfer, leaving the Gunners without ever making a first team appearance.

Sheffield United midfielder Luke Freeman

Freeman impressed while at Boro, playing over 100 times and earning moves to Bristol City and then QPR.

The former England youth international went to Sheffield United in July 2019, making 11 Premier League appearances, but has struggled for game time at Bramall Lane since and spent last term on loan with Nottingham Forest, with 25 outings and one goal.

This term, Freeman has once again been a bit-part player with the Blades, making eight appearances, but just one Championship start.