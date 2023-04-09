Town boss admits it's the 'old Arsene Wenger one' when discussing Lions' penalty claim

Luton boss Rob Edwards didn’t have any comment on the late penalty appeals by Millwall during the two club’s goalless draw at the New Den on Good Friday.

In the closing stages of the stalemate, the Lions went long into the area once again, as centre half Tom Lockyer challenged Jake Cooper for the aerial ball, with the hosts feeling Town’s captain should have been penalised for a foul on his opponent.

However, Darren England opted to give nothing, as speaking to the South London Press, Edwards said: “I haven’t seen them back, I’m sorry, it’s the old Arsene Wenger one.

“At the time my eyes followed the ball and I saw everyone erupting.

“It was a hard game to ref, I said that to the officials: ‘Millwall-Luton – I bet you were rubbing your hands at getting that one!’

“Early in the game there were a few free-kicks, for both sides, that Gary (Rowett) and I were questioning.

"We’re both physical teams and you’ve got to let a certain amount of it go. But I couldn’t comment on the pen, sorry.”

When talking to the Southwark News about the decision, Millwall boss Rowett felt that his player’s size counted against him once more when it came to getting decisions from officials, saying: “I keep hearing the same thing, ‘maybe Coops goes to the ground to easily’, and I’m thinking that it’s not a reason to not give every single penalty.

“I think there have probably been less penalties from holding in the box.

"I would imagine that VAR makes a big difference in the Premier League, because if you had watched either of those incidents back, there’s every chance that the decision is different.

“I don’t think the game necessarily changes the outcome in terms of the overall performance and how it looked.

"There have been a multitude of moments where people literally grab him and pull him to the ground, and nothing is done.

“It’s frustrating for him and frustrating for us, but we have to assume that nobody is going to give us anything regardless of how bad it is.”

Meanwhile, on the efforts of Lockyer, who helped Town keep an 18th clean sheet of the season, Edwards continued: “He’s just outstanding, he’s a brilliant person and an even better footballer.

"He’s been top class since we’ve come in.