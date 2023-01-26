Town boss admits there is 'potential' to sign on-loan Whites defender permanently

Luton loan signing Cody Drameh faces the camera

Town boss Rob Edwards has hinted at the potential of a permanent move for Leeds United defender Cody Drameh after the full back arrived at Luton on a loan deal until the end of the season this evening.

The 21-year-old was highly sought after according to Whites boss Jesse Marsch, before agreeing to head to Kenilworth Road as the Hatters looked to replace James Bree following his move to Southampton.

Although Marsch has indicated he sees a future for Drameh in Yorkshire, when asked if the England youth international could stay beyond the end of his loan deal, Edwards said: “There’s potential, potential of that.

“Let’s not look too far down the line now, let's focus on he’s with us and let's concentrate on that side at the moment, but there is the potential of that.”

After moving to Elland Road in 2020, Drameh had his breakthrough last term, with three Premier League appearances, including a full top flight debut in the 4-1 home defeat to Arsenal.

He also played in the EFL Cup and FA Cup, before moving to Cardiff for the second half of the campaign, excelling so much during his loan spell at the Bluebirds that he won two end of season awards.

This term, he played 90 minutes in the 3-1 Carabao Cup win over Barnsley in August, also starting the 5-2 top flight defeat at Brentford, but following that, was restricted to just three Checkatrade Trophy outings for the U21s.

Drameh was in the first team when coming off the bench for the 2-2 FA Cup third round draw at Cardiff earlier this month, although not involved in the replay, as Edwards continued: “He’s a very good footballer and Leeds are a big football club and there’s a lot of competition there.

“There’s no disgrace that you’re not playing regularly for Leeds United at the moment.

"It's just something that fits for all three parties at the moment, ourselves, Leeds and Cody himself, to make this happen.”

With Drameh expected to replace Bree in the Town back-line that lines up against the Welsh side on Tuesday night, discussing whether it will alter the way the Hatters set up for their upcoming clashes, Edwards added: “They’re different people and they’re different players.

"They’ve got their own qualities to bring, but I don’t see it changing us too much.

"I think he fits in with our style and how we play, we like to play a fast, attacking game as much as possible.