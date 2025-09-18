Town boss backs 'resilient' Nelson to bounce back from Plymouth error

Midfielder’s mistake led to Argyle’s second goal at the weekend

Luton boss Matt Bloomfield has backed ‘resilient’ young midfielder Zack Nelson to bounce back from his mistake against Plymouth Argyle at the weekend.

With the scores level at 1-1 and the game having entered first half stoppage time, the 20-year-old looked to have snuffed out the danger from an Argyle attack, only to have his pocket picked just outside his own area by visiting forward Bradley Ibrahim, who went on to smash an effort beyond Josh Keeley and into the net to make it 2-1, leaving Nelson looking visibly distraught in the aftermath and also when the players trudged off for the half time interval.

Although the Hatters equalised for a second time early in the second period, the Pilgrims, despite being down to 10 men, went on to claim a 3-2 victory with Ibrahim involved again, deflecting Jordan Clark’s clearance into the net with 15 minutes remaining. Asked if he had to put an arm around the talented youngster in the week, Bloomfield said: “Zack’s going to be a fantastic player, I think so highly of Zack Nelson, I’ve got such high hopes for him as a footballer. I believe in him so much and he knows how much I believe in him, I tell him every day.

Hatters midfielder Zack Nelson - pic David Horn / PRiME Media Images

“He’s got to take these knocks, it’s part of the game. Football is full of knocks and disappointments, whether you're left out of the team, whether you receive an injury, whether you lose a game, it’s life and your resilience has to be extremely high to live a life of football. He’s a resilient boy, he's really, really determined. He has a massive hunger to have a big career in the game, he’s got high ambitions and high expectations of himself, so he’ll be absolutely fine. I think he’s been absolutely brilliant the last few games that he’s played and he has my full backing, he’s going to be a fantastic player for us.”

With so little time remaining in the half, Nelson’s downfall came by trying to see if there was a team-mate open to receive possession ahead of him and keep hold of the ball for the hosts, rather than clear it to safety and ensure Town went into the interval all square. On whether that was the orders he had received in such an area of the pitch, Bloomfield continued: “Zack is very diligent in doing his work, we don’t want our midfielder players dribbling out on the edge of the box, it’s not what we want.

"There’s a time to defend, there’s a time to clear your lines and there’s a time to make these right decisions. The more he plays, the more he learns about the game, he’ll make more and more right decisions. He makes a lot of right decisions by the way, he’s a very good player.”

Although Nelson wasn’t in the starting XI at the start of the season, he is now enjoying his first extended run in the team, starting Town’s last three matches against Burton Albion, Barnet and Plymouth. He bagged an assist and his first senior goal when Town triumphed 3-0 at the Brewers, also having a hand in two more goals during the Vertu Trophy success over the Bees, while he had another shot saved at the weekend and might well have had a penalty when he was clipped by ex-Hatter Brendan Galloway in the area.

On how is flourishing in a more advanced role, Bloomfield added: “He’s getting into the top third of the pitch a lot more, which is where we want him to get. He offers a fantastic attacking threat, the way he smooths the game out for us and knits it together, the energy he shows. There’s other parts of his game that we’re trying to work on in terms of game understanding and the physical part of the game, which in League One is a big part of being a midfield player.

"So there’s lots for him to learn and we’re doing that with individual meetings, work out on the training ground. Like I say I love him, and I know he’s going to be a big player. He wants to learn, he's very coachable. There’s certain things he knows he needs to improve, certain moments to make slightly different decisions, but I love the work he's doing and I love working with him.”