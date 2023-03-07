Luton boss Rob Edwards insists that the Hatters have demonstrated their ambition by securing midfielder Jordan Clark’s long term future at Kenilworth Road.

The 29-year-old, who has made 103 appearances and scored eight goals since signing on a free from Accrington Stanley in August 2020, put pen to paper on a new contract this afternoon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Clark has hit new heights since Edwards took over in November, becoming a key component in Town’s midfield three, and speaking to the club’s official website, the manager said: “Jordan’s been in brilliant form recently and since we’ve come in, I’ve been delighted with how he’s been around the place.

"I know I say this about everyone, but he is a brilliant lad, and his performances have been top notch.

"Everyone will see the lovely touches that he has, the little flicks and bits of skill, and we want that to continue.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"But his work-rate, his endeavour and his honesty are so valuable, plus he’s scored a couple of really important goals and we want him to continue to be more of a goal threat, because we’ve seen that he’s got it in him.

“His all-round play has been brilliant and for us to get him to sign him a longer contract shows the ambition of the club.

Jordan Clark has committed his future to Luton Town

"I think it’s really important to keep our best players around, because I genuinely believe that Clicker could play for anyone.

Advertisement

Advertisement