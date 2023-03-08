Town boss believes Hatters defender deserves to play for Wales in Euro Championship qualifiers

​‘Outstanding’ defender Tom Lockyer is definitely a player that Wales should be looking at as a potential starter for their upcoming European Championship qualifying campaign according to Luton boss Rob Edwards.

The 28-year-old has been a mainstay of Town’s defence this season, with 29 appearances, turning in some magnificent performances for the Hatters, who have now kept 14 clean sheets in the Championship, closing in on the 19 they managed last term.

Lockyer was selected for Wales’ squad for the recent World Cup Finals held in Qatar last year, but wasn't called upon by manager Rob Page to play a part in any of the matches.

Town defender Tom Lockyer

It means he hasn’t featured for his country since winning a 14th cap in a goalless draw against Finland back in September 2021.

With the Red Dragons travelling to Croatia on March 25 and then hosting Latvia at the Cardiff City Stadium a few days later on March 28, asked if Lockyer should be selected, Edwards, who won 15 caps himself for Wales during his playing career, said: It’s not my decision, so I don’t want to step on Rob’s toes or anything like that at all, but I think his form has been outstanding for us.

“He’s been a big, big part of the clean sheets and the reason we’ve been able to continue the good form from when we picked up the job.

"From my point of view, he’s definitely someone they should be looking at and maybe even playing.

"I can’t speak highly enough of him as a man and as a player he’s been top class.”

