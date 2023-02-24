Luton boss Rob Edwards is convinced that his side’s fortunes in front of goal will start to change very soon.

The Hatters had been fairly free-scoring under their new manager after he replaced Nathan Jones, netting 12 times in his opening six Championship matches.

Since then though, they have only managed to breach their opposition four times in five outings, including a 1-1 draw with Preston where they dominated the contest, missing two one-on-ones and a number of other presentable chances on the evening at Deepdale.

Town boss Rob Edwards

It was similar against Burnley on Saturday as although not having the same amount of opportunities, forward Elijah Adebayo fluffed a glorious opening to put Town in front, sidefooting over from close range, the visitors going on to win it courtesy of a late penalty.

With Luton heading to Birmingham City tomorrow, Edwards is confident they have what it takes in an attacking sense to get back to their prolific ways, as he said: “We felt Coventry was a tight game but we probably created more chances.

"We certainly did against Preston, so the game between the two boxes and our own box as well has been really, really good.

"We obviously want to try and be a bit more ruthless at the top end of the pitch but the pleasing thing is, and I said it after those games as well, we have created chances and people have been in the right place at the right time which is great.

"It’s not big changes, that week was probably been the best week we’ve had in terms of performing consistently.

"My job as the manager and our job as coaching staff is to try and make sure we’re performing well, we’re motivated, we’re running hard and we are doing all of that.

"We want to try and build on it and if people are in the right place at the right time and we do get the ball in the box, we know we will score and things will turn.

"That isn’t a concern, but we have to score more than the opposition.

"We have been really solid and we have looked a threat so those things need to continue.”

The Hatters have still taken eight points from a possible 15 in that time, beating Stoke and Cardiff 1-0, while also drawing with Coventry 1-1, as they head to St Andrew’s in the final play-off place, still with a game in hand over their nearest rivals.

Edwards knows his side are definitely able to push on in the final 14 games of the campaign to ensure it is they who finish in the top six, adding: “The only way we can do that is by controlling our performances and looking after ourselves, whatever will be will be elsewhere.

"We know it’s going to be tight, we want to be in there and be in that mix come the end of the season.

"We’re capable, we believe that.

"We know we’re capable and we’ve shown that with how well we’re playing at the moment, our position in the league and the position the lads have been in the league table not just this season, last season as well.

