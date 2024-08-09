Town boss confirms Hatters duo Taylor and McAtee could leave during transfer window

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Forward pair are interesting League One sides

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luton boss Rob Edwards has confirmed there could be some movement away from Kenilworth Road for striking duo John McAtee and Joe Taylor in the next few days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McAtee, 25, has been constantly linked with an exit from Kenilworth Road in recent weeks after a season in which he impressed at League One Barnsley, scoring 15 goals in 45 games to help the Tykes reach the play-offs. A move to Bolton Wanderers now appears his most likely destination, although newly promoted third tier side Wrexham are also interested in a player who is yet to feature for Luton’s first team despite signing in the summer of 2022.

Taylor meanwhile was another who did superbly last term, hitting double figures for both Lincoln City and Colchester United as he was prolific in League One and Two. The ex-Peterborough youngster is rumoured to be joining Huddersfield on loan, although the Imps would certainly welcome him back to boost their firepower as well.

Joe Taylor on the ball for Luton - pic: Liam Smith

With Town possessing Carlton Morris and Elijah Adebayo, who both reached 10 goals in the Premier League last season, Morris finishing on 11, while Cauley Woodrow has done it in the Championship before and Scottish international Jacob Brown is approaching full fitness after his knee injury, Luton appear well stocked for attackers as they attempt to win a second promotion in three seasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That could see Taylor and McAtee allowed to move on once more, as speaking to BBC Three Counties last night, Edwards said: “We've got a lot of competition in those spaces, those lads know where they stand at the moment. There are players we do deem slightly ahead of them in the pecking order and it's important for them to be able to play games as well.

"We think highly of them but we'll also think about them in this situation and what the right thing is for them at the moment and this football club, so there could be movement on one or both of those in the coming days. Because they both did well last season, there has been interest in both and that's understandable.

"Just because they did well doesn’t mean they come straight back in as our lads did well in another league as well, so we'll also think not just about the football club but those two, what is right for them. There’s a bit of an age gap between the two, Macca's just turned 25, Joe's only 21, so we’ll think about that as well and what's the right thing for those two.”