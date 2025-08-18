Town boss dismayed by Bradford's 'scrappy' and 'scruffy' opener

Luton’s defence fails to impress during Bantams defeat

Luton boss Matt Bloomfield lambasted the manner in which his side conceded two ‘avoidable’ goals during Saturday’s 2-1 defeat against Bradford City, labelling the Bantams’ opening strike as both ‘scruffy’ and ‘scrappy.’

With the scores goalless and the contest fairly even at Valley Parade, Town even shading the possession at times, George Saville firing wide from range, they were then undone with 33 minutes on the clock when Curtis Tilt’s left-wing cross took a deflection off Lamine Fanne. The recalled Mark McGuinness looked to have it under control, only to be undone by the bounce, as he neither dealt with it or shepherded it behind, allowing Antoni Sarcevic to nip in and turn the ball through the legs of Josh Keeley and beyond Mads Andersen, the lively Stephen Humphrys tapping it into an unguarded net from a yard out.

It saw the Hatters’ run of successive clean sheets in the league ended, having shut out both AFC Wimbledon and Peterborough United previously, but on the manner in which they were eventually breached, Bloomfield said: “It’s almost like with the deflection, whether we through it was going out of play, we just don’t react and it was a messy, scrappy, scruffy goal to concede.

"We just didn’t react to a situation where the ball is bouncing round in the 18-yard box, it’s so disappointing and the second goal as well, they’re both very avoidable for us. For a team like we’ve been, really solid defensively in the first two games, and even Tuesday night at Coventry (in the Carabao Cup), we were quite solid, so it’s disappointing.”

To make matters worse, the start of the second period saw Luton sliced apart with ease once more, half time substitute Cohen Bramall’s pass out of defence seeing Jordan Clark dispossessed. Play was quickly transferred out to ex-Hatters youngster Josh Neufville on the right wing and with Bramall unable to get back and stop the cross, he picked out Bobby Tointon, who got there ahead of McGuinness to prod past Keeley.

Although Town were able to pull one back through Gideon Kodua late on, it wasn’t enough to stop a first league reverse of the campaign, as Bloomfield added: “It’s so loose. We’re in possession and then give the ball away, and he gets across the front. It’s just, at one-nil, we made tweaks at half time, and then we’re looking at going with a front two at some point after maybe 10 minutes if it’s not quite right, so it was a killer blow. It kind of knocked us a little bit, so that was a real sucker punch for us.”