Town boss eager to avoid drawing a fellow Championship side in fifth round

Town boss Nathan Jones is eager to avoid any of the remaining Championship sides in this morning’s FA Cup fifth round draw.

From the 19 teams remaining, four of them are from the second tier, with Huddersfield, Peterborough, Middlesbrough and Stoke all definitely through.

They could still be joined by another three more, as Cardiff go to Liverpool at noon, with Bournemouth hosting Boreham Wood and Nottingham Forest taking on Leicester City in the later kick-offs.

Hatters boss Nathan Jones

Having had ties against League Two and League One opposition in Harrogate Town and Cambridge United so far, Jones is now looking to take on a top flight side when the draw is made at around 11.40am, as speaking after yesterday’s 3-0 win at the Abbey Stadium, he said: “Providing we don’t draw another Championship side it will be a wonderful occasion.