Luton draw 2-2 against Tangerines in Scotland

An enthusiastic Luton chief Rob Edwards labelled his side’s efforts at Scottish Premier League outfit Dundee United as ‘electric’ after their pre-season friendly finished 2-2 on Friday night.

The Hatters had welcomed back Belgian international Thomas Kaminski between the posts, with Teden Mengi also returning to the side after missing the Slovenia tour, while Alfie Doughty, Tahith Chong, Elijah Adebayo and Shandon Baptiste all started as well. The hosts went on to make the better start, as Kristijan Trapanovski raced away on the left and found David Babunski who fired into the net.

Babunski attempted to lob Kaminski moments later, but Luton hit back, with Chong and Doughty combining well, before Town were level on 34 minutes, Zack Nelson’s through ball finding Reuell Walters, who was felled in the area, Jordan Clark sending United’s on-loan Hatters keeper Jack Walton the wrong way from the spot.

Baptiste and Zack Nelson were both off target, while Kaminski made a fine stop from Miller Thomson, but the final action of the first half saw Luton move ahead when Tom Holmes sent over a cross that a grateful Doughty volleyed in from close range. After the break, Kaminski repelled Brandon Forbes’ shot, Clark seeing his effort blocked too.

A last-ditch challenge prevented Adebayo from getting away, as Edwards began to ring the changes, Cauley Woodrow, Andros Townsend and Joe Taylor all introduced, but Dundee were level with 15 minutes left, when Mengi upended Graham in the area and Louis Moult converted the resulting penalty. Luton then brought on a number of academy graduates for the final moments, Christian Chigozie, Jack Bateson, Aiden Francis-Clarke and Jayden Luker all involved, as the contest finished all square.

Discussing the performance with Luton’s official website, Edwards said: “I’m really pleased. The first half I thought we were electric, I thought we played really, really well. I’m disappointed with the goal that we gave away, we could be better in that moment, but then some of the football, some of the chances we created, were excellent.

"Our intensity, we were getting in behind them, our regains were really, really good, there was a purpose to our play, we didn’t have that last week (against Goztepe) and that's what I was frustrated with. We had a lot of the ball, which we know we're going to have more of it this term but there was a purpose to our play. There was a threat, we got behind, I thought we were exciting to watch, so I was really pleased with the first half.

"Second half we lacked a bit of rhythm, we started making changes and we found it a little bit more difficult to get in behind. We didn’t create the chances that we did in the first half, but then we've got young players on the pitch. We finished with a really young team, mixed with some nice experience as well, and overall it was a good night for us, no injuries too as it’s really obvious that we don't want any more.”