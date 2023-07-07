Town boss expects further incomings and outgoings for Luton during transfer window

Luton boss Rob Edwards has confirmed there will be more incomings and also some outgoings from the Hatters’ squad as he continues to recruit for the upcoming Premier League campaign.

So far, Town have added two players to their ranks, Rotherham United attacker Chiedozie Ogbene joining on a free and defender Mads Andersen coming in from Barnsley for an undisclosed fee.

Tom Lockyer, Amari’i Bell and Luke Berry have all agreed new contracts, as have Dan Potts, Gabe Osho and Elliot Thorpe, with Carlton Morris, Reece Burke and Cauley Woodrow extending their deals at Kenilworth Road too, although there is still no news on Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu.

With just under two months until the transfer window closes, and Luton a top flight club once more after beating Coventry City in the play-off final at Wembley, Edwards is looking to bring in more new faces ahead of the season opener on August 12, while he expects some to leave as well.

He told the club’s official website: “We've got to prepare.

"There will be changes going on to the squad, there will be some leaving, there will be some more fresh faces coming in.

"Fitness is going to be important, building our way of playing, but then it all builds to a way of being ready for Brighton away and it doesn’t come much tougher than that does it?”

Hatters boss Rob Edwards - pic: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

For Edwards the fact that he is now a manager in one of the best leagues in world football slowly started to sink in after after seeing the fixtures coming out, with a trip to the south coast first up for Luton when the action begins.

He added: “We were away when it happened, when they came out, it was really exciting, plotting through and looking at key games already.

"Every game is a challenge and exciting isn’t it, but I think it really brought things home then.