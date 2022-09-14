Town boss felt it was the right call to postpone Stoke match as a mark of respect for Queen Elizabeth II

Hatters players line up before the 1-1 draw with Sheffield United recently

Luton manager Nathan Jones thought it was the right decision to postpone the weekend's football schedule as a mark of respect for the passing of Queen Elizabeth II last week.

The Hatters had been due to head to the bet365 Stadium to take on Stoke City, but following the news from Buckingham Palace on Thursday afternoon, were left without a game, with all football cancelled.

Speaking to the press, Jones said: “With it being the national sport and being a mark of respect, I know it wasn’t compulsory, but I think the situation and with who the situation involved, I definitely think it was the right thing to do as a mark of respect.

"As the Queen was a wonderful leader over the period of time that she ruled the country, through difficult times and for me she’s always ruled with integrity and been someone as a leader that you look to, so I definitely think it was the right decision."

With Town having a free weekend instead of heading to the Potters, on what Jones and his players got up to instead, the manager continued: “We made sure we prepared well.

"We knew early enough Friday so that we could adjust, we adjusted our schedule to make sure that we had the maximum benefit.

"They had slightly more time off than they would have, but made sure that we had an in-house game.

"We just needed to make sure that we had a contingency plan which we did as we anticipated it.”

Although Luton’s run of games since the campaign began has been hectic to say the least, due to the upcoming World Cup to be held in December, Jones was happy to have a midweek game against Coventry tonight, with Blackburn Rovers also visiting Kenilworth Road ahead of the international break next weekend.

Ahead of the game, a minute’s silence will be held, with black armbands to be worn by those involved, flags to be flown at half-mast and the National Anthem to be played in stadiums.

Jones added: “Yes it is (good to play), especially going into the international break.

"Because if you missed more football then the schedule is going to look ridiculous again come the end of the season, so it’s important that we did.