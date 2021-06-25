Town boss finally gets his man as Bell signs for Luton

New Town addition Amari'i Bell

Town boss Nathan Jones has finally got his man after full back Amari'i Bell agreed to sign for the club on a free transfer following his exit from fellow Championship side Blackburn Rovers.

The 27-year-old made 99 appearances at Ewood Park after joining from Fleetwood Town in January 2018, and was someone that Jones tried to bring in last summer, but wasn't able to.

However, the deal has now been done, as Luton's chief told the club's official website: "Amari’i was on my list a year ago, but it wasn’t possible to get him so that’s why we had to take a loan and bring Rhys Norrington-Davies in.

“Amari’i is one I kept an eye on when I was out of work.

"I watched a lot of players and him, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Rhys were ones I really flagged up as players I’d like to bring to the football club.

“He has real good athleticism and experience of the lower leagues, but also of the Championship.

“He’s been at a very good football club at Blackburn, so we know he comes with good pedigree, and again, he had a number of very good offers.

"At no point are we their biggest offer financially, so all of them have come here for the right reasons and that’s why we are delighted with the work we have done.

"Amari’i is another one of those we are excited about."

Town could be without their new signing for a month though, as he is expected to be part of the Jamaica squad at the CONCACAF Gold Cup which starts next month in America.

Jamaica are in Group C which starts on July 12, playing Suriname, the winners of Prelims 8 and then Costa Rica, with the final to be held on Monday, August 2.