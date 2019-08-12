Town boss had tried to make permanent signings before window closed

Luton boss Graeme Jones revealed that he had been looking to make permanent signings ahead of the transfer window closing last Thursday, but just wasn’t able to do so in time.

The Hatters chief brought in three players on loan, James Bree, Izzy Brown and Luke Bolton from Aston Villa, Chelsea and Manchester CIty respectively.

When asked if he had wanted new additions he could call his own, Jones said: “I think we exploited the free market really, really well.

“I’ve been pleased with the signings and then obviously we made the purchase with Simon Sluga, I’m really pleased with him.

“We had a few permanent targets that got close to the window, one or two disappeared, but we knew all about the three loan players for a while, it was just a later option that’s all.

“We prefer to do permanent business at the club, obviously for the long term future of the club as well, that’s our priority.

"In the end it was loans, but we’re delighted with what we got in.”

All three players have signed until the end of the season and can’t be recalled by their parent clubs in January, which was a stipulation Jones made sure of having been burnt before.

He added: “I was really strong with that as I was at West Brom last season and we were flying with Harvey Barnes from Leicester who then got taken away from us in January.

“It had a huge impact on our season, you get used to people, you get used to their qualities, and it was difficult to replace.

“We don’t really want to be doing that in January, as it’s a more difficult window.

“They’ll need to engage with the group and marry into the group, because we don’t carry anybody character-wise here.

“So far I’ve been delighted with them.”