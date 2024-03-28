Town boss hopeful defender makes quick return as Luton duo are passed fit for Spurs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Town boss Rob Edwards is hopeful that defender Gabe Osho might be fit enough to make a quick return and help the Hatters in their attempts to stay in the Premier League this season.

The 25-year-old has made 16 top flight appearances for Luton far after missing the start of the campaign through injury, but went off in the 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace recently, and was ruled out of the 4-3 defeat to Bournemouth, plus the following 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest as well. Hopes were high that he could be back after the international break that saw him have to withdraw from the Nigeria squad, but he has now been ruled out of the trip to Spurs on Saturday.

On how long he will be out for, Edwards said: “Gabe is bone bruising on his knee. We’re trying to manage that pain at the moment. That was the initial contact at Palace, there was a moment against Palace, and a couple of moments later he had to come off, so we’re trying to manage that situation, his pain and whether he can deal with that.

"He’s one that if anyone can come back it might be him that’s quite quick, but then it’s just dealing with that pain on a daily basis, as it changes a little bit. He went out the other day to try and do some work and as he’s shifting, changing direction, trying to push off his knee, it’s too painful and he’s had to come in again. He's one that we’re hoping we can get back soon rather than later, but it's just managing that.”