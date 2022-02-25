Town boss hopes to have more midfield options available for Derby clash after quartet missed Stoke triumph

Luton midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu missed the midweek trip to Stoke

Luton boss Nathan Jones is hopeful of having Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu and Henri Lansbury available for tomorrow’s Championship clash with Derby County at Kenilworth Road.

The duo missed out on Wednesday night’s fabulous 2-1 win at Stoke City as Jones had to go with a makeshift midfield on the night, Gabe Osho, who has been playing centre half recently, alongside Allan Campbell with Danny Hylton in a deeper role just behind the front two.

Although the experienced former Scotland international Robert Snodgrass was signed on a short term deal to plug any gaps this afternoon, having not played since November, it is unlikely he will go straight in from the start against the Rams.

Speaking after victory at the Potters, Jones had been optimistic about the chances of having some bodies back this weekend, giving an update on Luke Berry and Jordan Clark too, saying: “Pelly was sore, Henri Lansbury took a bang the other day when we brought him on and the ironic thing was we rested Henri for this game.

“Pelly has done big, massive shifts, Henri took a bump so we didn't risk him, Hylts came in and scored, I couldn’t ask for any better.

“They’re (Clark and Berry) both back training and we need them back as we’re short in the centre of the park, we really are short.