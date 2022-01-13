Town boss insists it doesn't make sense to sell Luton's leading marksman Adebayo during transfer window

Town forward Elijah Adebayo

Luton boss Nathan Jones insists it makes no sense for the Hatters to sell hot property Elijah Adebayo during the transfer window, or for the forward to make what would be a premature jump to the Premier League.

The 24-year-old has been on fire for Town this season, scoring 11 goals so far, including a run of finding the net 10 times in his last 15 outings.

He was back on target following the club’s near month without a game on Sunday, netting a strike of unerring quality during Luton’s 4-0 win over Harrogate in the FA Cup, no doubt adding a few more admirers and a few more pounds to his price tag,

Striker partner Cameron Jerome, himself a former top flight forward, thinks Adebayo can comfortably make the step up to the to next level when the time is right, as done Jones, but not before he has completed his education at Kenilworth Road.

He also once again warned any interested suitors that they will need deep pockets to prise the former Fulham and Walsall attacker away, saying: "He needs more time with us.

"Elijah will get to the level he needs to get to, the worst thing that can happen is if he rushes the decision or makes a kneejerk one, because he’s only a year into his proper Championship career, and probably less than a year.

"So he needs more time and time and goals and learning will only do him good.

"If anyone wants to come in for Elijah then we have a valuation which is extremely strong, so it would only need to be serious bidders.

"But we don’t anticipate Elijah going in this window just because it doesn’t make sense for us.

"It won't make sense for us on the pitch, off the pitch and if I’m honest, I’m not sure it will make sense for Elijah yet to jump this early without having the real tools behind him to go and impact the next level.