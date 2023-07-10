Town boss insists Walton's move to Terrors doesn't signal the end of his time at Luton

Luton boss Rob Edwards has insisted that keeper Jack Walton’s season-long loan move to Scottish Championship side Dundee United isn’t the end of his time at Kenilworth Road.

The 25-year-old headed to Bedfordshire from League One Barnsley in the January transfer window, joining for an undisclosed fee, but is yet to make a first team appearance for his new side.

With Town in the Premier League this term, it means Walton will now spend the 2023-24 campaign north of the border, but it doesn't mean his stint with Luton is over, as manager Rob Edwards told the club’s official website: “Jack was really unlucky when he first came in, but he trained extremely hard and he was the top professional, pushing Ethan Horvath and James Shea.

“He was involved in a promotion, which is great experience for him, but he’s at an age where he needs to play and with us getting promoted it becomes more difficult for him to do that here.

“Dundee United have been in contact for a while and it’s going to be a good project for him there, as they will be among the favourites to go straight back up.

“But it’s by no means the end for Jack at this football club.

"We just feel that this season, this is the right thing for him and we’ll be keeping in close contact in the hope it works out really well for us, Dundee United and most importantly, Jack.”

Walton’s departure leaves Luton with two senior keepers now in James Shea and Matt Macey, the latter spending last season on loan with League One Portsmouth.