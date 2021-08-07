Town boss not impressed by selection headaches created with just three subs are allowed

Hatters boss Nathan Jones

Luton boss Nathan Jones wasn't overly impressed by the news that he can only make three substitutions during a game this season,

The EFL confirmed recently that five changes will no longer be allowed after scrapping the rules for the last campaign due to the Covid-enforced break.

It means that Championship, League One and League Two teams can name seven substitutes but will only be able to use a maximum of three, although concussion changes will be granted if required.

Jones said: “If I’m honest I don’t see the benefit in going back to three subs.

“The games will be less frequent and thick and fast if you like but there is still a pandemic on that can affect anything.

“My point, even if we have three subs I would have preferred to have a bigger squad on the bench so it keeps everyone involved and mentally then as a manager, you don’t want to have too many conversations about who you are leaving out and so on.

“The bigger the bench, the better for me, that is the only thing I am disappointed with but rules are rules.