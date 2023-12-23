Town boss only interested in Lockyer making a full recovery after being asked if Luton defender will play again

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton boss Rob Edwards is only interested in captain Tom Lockyer making a full recovery from the cardiac arrest he suffered at AFC Bournemouth last weekend after being asked whether he thought the defender would ever be able to carry on with his playing career.

The 29-year-old collapsed on the field during the early stages of last weekend’s Premier League fixture at the Vitality Stadium with medical staff and paramedics rushing on to the field to treat him. Having saved his life, Lockyer was taken to hospital where he had a ICD (Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator) fitted before thankfully being allowed to return home to his family on Thursday.

It is the second time that the Welsh international has collapsed on the field, as he did so during the first half of the Championship play-off final with Coventry City back in May and underwent surgery to correct an atrial fibrillation afterwards. Passed fit to play for Luton in the Premier League campaign, he had made 14 appearances this year, scoring once in the 2-1 victory at Everton, but when Edwards was questioned if it was too early to tell if Lockyer could think about playing again in the future, the Hatters manager said: “I think it’s important, it’s not the second time it’s happened to him, so in May it was an atrial fibrillation and he had the corrective procedure for that as well.

“This was a cardiac arrest, and it’s too early to tell now, reasons why and then going forward. Now it’s about him recovering, that’s all I care about, all we care about. Supporting him, his operation now, with his ICD fitted, it’s about just recovery, and then we will see going forward and what that means.

“All I care about is his health, that’s it at the moment. That was my initial message to him in the hospital, and after that it’s just about recovery. That’s all that matters at the moment, nothing else has crossed my mind. A lot’s happened and I think it’s a lot to process. There’s still questions he’s probably got as well, and hopefully we can answer those going forward in the coming weeks, but right now all he’s got to think about is chilling out and recovering well, that’s it.”

Lockyer had been in superb form of late for the Hatters as they picked up a point against Liverpool, beat Crystal Palace and then ran champions Manchester City desperately close at Kenilworth Road in a narrow 2-1 defeat. He was also looking at his very best during the opening 45 minutes on the south coast last weekend as Edwards praised the way in which the centre half had turned himself from a young pro at Bristol Rovers to a top flight defender.

The boss also knows it will be a challenge for whoever comes in to replace him now, but backed the squad in place to cope, as he continued: “His levels have been getting better and better and that goes with a lot of the players. The more they’re getting used to the games, to the demands of this league and I’ve been so, so pleased with how he had been performing as well, but the group as well in general. We’ve had a lot of tough games and I’ve been delighted with the way the team’s been growing.

“He’s a huge figure for us, he’s a brilliant football player. I talked about this with the boys, he’s someone that’s able to maximise his levels in every aspect, in every moment, all the time. He does it in training, he’s all action, and he’s someone who’s been able to drag himself through the leagues to become a Premier League football player, and look like a Premier League football player as well.

"That’s down to him, so of course anyone would miss him. He’s a leader, he’s an inspirational figure for us, but what it gives now is opportunity for other people. I love our group of players, we’ve got a brilliant squad, and it gives someone else an opportunity to come in and show what they’re about as well. I think we’ve got real competition there.”