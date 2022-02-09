Town boss relieved to finally end Luton's almost 30-year wait for a home league win over Tykes

Town boss Nathan Jones was relieved to finally end the Hatters' long, long run for a league victory over Barnsley at Kenilworth Road, after a 2-1 success over their opponents last night.

The Tykes had been a massive bogey side for Luton over the years, unbeaten in nine visits to Bedfordshire, winning seven and drawing two.

It looked like they might remain unbeaten once more, Town never close to reaching top form during the first half, but still able to lead through Allan Campbell's third of the season on 28 minutes.

Luton's players celebrate their opening goal against Barnsley - pic: Gareth Owen

Barnsley then levelled through Carlton Morris only for Elijah Adebayo to thunder his penalty into the net on the hour mark to ensure Luton finally picked up all three points for the first time since December 1993, when David Pleat was in charge, Scott Oakes scoring twice in a 5-0 Division One thumping, .

Jones himself had been at the helm for three of those previous encounters, with two draws, plus a 2-1 defeat last term, but on finally ending the visitors' hoodoo, he said: “It’s wonderful, any win in the Championship is good, but we’ve had tough games against them.

"They're always close games, they were good last year and we played them the year before and they dominated us a little bit but we managed to get a 1-1 draw.

"That was the level of the group as they grafted for us to get a point which was a big point in the end.

"But we’ve just done the double over them now, so that’s good, the first double we’ve had this season, so a good result.”

Former Tykes defender James Bree hadn't realised the length of time Town had been without a win against his old side too, adding: "Ever since I’ve been here we’ve gone to Oakwell and nicked a couple of wins.