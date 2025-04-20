Town boss reveals why he named teenager on the bench for Luton at Pride Park
Luton chief Matt Bloomfield revealed the attacking options that Taylan Harris could offer was the reason why the teenager was called up to the Hatters’ Championship match-day squad for the first time this season at Derby County on Good Friday.
The 19-year-old moved to Kenilworth Road back in January 2024, signing for an undisclosed fee from League One outfit Reading, where was a regular for the Royals’ U21 side, also scoring on his debut in the EFL Trophy as well. Having headed to Bedfordshire, Harris was named on the bench once in the Premier League, that in the 5-1 loss at Manchester City in April, while this term he has been featuring for the U21s’ Premier League Cup campaign, scoring in the 2-2 draw against his former side back in January, also featuring in the 3-0 success over Brighton & Hove Albion, plus the 2-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest last month.
However, he was a surprise inclusion on the bench for the much-needed 1-0 victory over the Rams that kept Town’s hopes of staying in the second tier alive, and although he didn't get on, asked why he was chosen ahead of Oli Lynch, the academy graduate having been recalled from his loan spell at National League South Hemel Hempstead Town to sign a new deal at Kenilworth Road just a few days prior, Bloomfield said: “He’s been mainly with the under 21s, but he’s actually trained really well whenever he’s been with us.
"He’s done really well, Taylan and I really like him as a boy. He’s really intense with his work, he trains really well, with Josh Bowler feeling his knee a little bit in training, it was almost like we could use Lynchy but he’s more of a number nine and we were missing that right winger type who could come in. We had Chongy (Tahith Chong) as well, but attacking options are getting a little bit short and Taylan’s always impressed us. It felt like the right time to bring him along and give him some experience.”
