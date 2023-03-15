Town boss thrilled to welcome Bradley back as Luton skipper has final stages at Bramall Lane

Hatters boss Rob Edwards felt it was a real boost to have club captain Sonny Bradley available to come on and help close out the impressive 1-0 victory at Sheffield United on Saturday.

The 31-year-old has been back on the bench in recent weeks, after recovering from a horrific knee injury when landing awkwardly in the goalless draw with Reading back in November.

However, Bradley hadn’t been able to add to his 168 appearances for Luton in that time, until Fred Onyedinma went down suffering with cramp against the Blades.

That saw the Town skipper on for the final five minutes plus stoppage time, as he helped Town earn a 15th clean sheet of the season and maintain their hopes of an automatic promotion push with 10 matches to go.

On being able to call upon a player of such experience, Edwards said: “It was a real plus having Sonny back.

"We’ve got real strength in depth now as Burkey’s (Reece Burke) getting closer and Pottsy (Dan Potts) will only be a short amount of time now as well.

"It gives real competition for places in that area of the pitch which is of course what we want, but it was great at that stage in the game, to be able to shore things up a little bit and make that change.

"I’m delighted for Sonny as its been a frustrating time for him.

"He’s worked really, really hard to get himself back, he’s a big influence in the dressing room and having him on for that last five plus added time, was great for him and us.”

Although Onyedinma looked to be struggling in the closing stages, there were no concerns over the winger, who was making just his second league since the turn of the year in place of the injured Alfie Doughty, being fit enough to face Bristol City this evening.

Edwards added: “He was just cramping up a bit.

"It was actually in our mind to do anyway.

"Fred had put a brilliant shift in, to come in from not playing as much over the last few weeks, to play at Bramall Lane and put in the performance that he did as well, was terrific.

