Town boss wants selection headaches going into Derby trip

Hatters boss Graeme Jones is eager to have a selection headache when he takes his Luton side to Derby County tomorrow.

The Town chief saw three substitutes, Kazenga LuaLua, Callum McManaman and Luke Bolton all change the game on Wednesday night, as they all played a huge role in the hosts coming back to draw 1-1 against Millwall.

They will now be pushing for selection from the start at Pride Park, as Jones confirmed he won't be afraid to make changes if need be, saying: “That’s all we ask for. I want a problem, I want to have a problem to deal with.

“We’ve got one or two physical decisions to make at the weekend, it’s just over 48 hours until we play Derby, so I definitely have to take that into consideration.

“We have to utilise the squad, that’s why we’ve been working with the group of players in the Carabao Cup, you now see the benefit of the Carabao Cup.

“We had three really competitive games which we took a lot from, so I'm assessing people this afternoon at training, assessing people in the morning, how they feel, but I’m not frightened to use players who’ve not been in the squad.

“They’ve worked exactly the same from day one as everybody has been treated the same, both tactically and technically and physically.

“So I’m constantly assessing it and I'll see where we are tomorrow.”

Jones also admitted that Towns change of formation to go with three at the back as they hunted a point against the Lions has also given him food for thought.

He continued: “The back three shape that we played with 10 minutes to go looked really effective for us, so something else we’re looking at going into the game, but personnel will dictate that.

“I liked many, many things I’ve seen on Wednesday night, it was very satisfying, but we need to go to Derby, we need to be competitive and we have to give Derby full respect.

“They’re 4-2-3-1 and they’ve got exceptional individuals. They’ve obviously spent a lot of money on players, so we just need to go there and be ready for the fixture.”

That saw Manchester City youngster Bolton thrust further forward than the usual right back role has occupied since joining from the Etihad.

It’s an avenue that Jones could pursue at the weekend once meeting up with the players this afternoon, as he added: “He’s explosive isn’t he, so he’s positive in his actions and everything he did.

“I really liked him in that position, I just need to see the group today and see the group today and see where we are both mentally and physically before I make decisions on anyone, or any team, or any shape.

“It’s just an ongoing assessment.”