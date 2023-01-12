Town boss won't make a decision on the future of Luton's on-loan Nottingham Forest keeper until the end of the season

Ethan Horvath throws the ball out during Luton's FA Cup tie with Wigan on Saturday

A decision on the long-term future of Luton goalkeeper Ethan Horvath will be made towards the end of the season according to boss Rob Edwards.

The 27-year-old joined Town on a season-long loan deal from newly-promoted Premier League side Nottingham Forest back in July and has started all but one of the Hatters’ Championship fixtures this season with 25 appearances in all competitions.

He has kept nine clean sheets as well, earning a place in the USA squad for the recent World Cup Finals in Qatar, although couldn’t displace Arsenal’s Matt Turner as head coach Gregg Berhalter’s first choice.

With a number of clubs recalling players from their loan spells and then immediately moving them to a different team already in the current transfer window, that won’t be the case for Horvath, as although previous boss Nathan Jones had hinted there was an option to make the temporary move permanent, that is on the backburner for now.

Edwards said: “I think we’ve got him to the end of the season.

“That’s (his future) something for further down the line.

“It’s something we’re aware of, we’re aware of his situation as well.

“We know he’s not our player as such, he is but he’s not, so it's something to look at further down the line, but he’s certainly made a big impact here.”

Horvath is a major reason why Luton are still in the FA Cup too, making a terrific injury time save from Tom Naylor’s header in stoppage time as Town played out a 1-1 draw with Wigan on Saturday.

Asked just how the keeper has been since he took over in November, Edwards added: “I’ve been delighted.

"I had seen lots of good things about him and heard loads of great things, he’s a wonderful human being, and a very talented goalkeeper.

"It was a magnificent, world class save I think the one right at the death and he’s a pleasure to work with.

