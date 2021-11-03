Town captain Bradley elated to carry on his record of only scoring in front of the Sky cameras

An unmarked Sonny Bradley heads Luton level against Middlesbrough last night

Town defender Sonny Bradley was thrilled to keep up his record of only scoring in front of the Sky TV cameras after netting his first goal of the season during Luton's 3-1 victory against Middlesbrough at Kenilworth Road last night.

The 30-year-old centre half had opened his account for Luton back in August 2019 during the club's first game back in the second tier, when Boro were once again the visitors to Bedfordshire, hammering a stunning effort into the top corner from 25 yards, after a full campaign in which he didn’t find the net once.

Bradley then managed another at Millwall on New Year’s Day that term, nodding home a free kick, although Town went on to lose 3-1, with his third goal coming during Luton’s Great Escape, in a crucial 2-0 win at Huddersfield, both strikes arriving in televised matches.

Sonny Bradley wheels away after making it 1-1 against Boro

The experienced defender wasn't on target last last season, but with the Sky cameras in attendance last night, he was given the freedom of the area to continue his run of goals, powering a header from Jame Bree’s corner beyond Boro keeper Luke Daniels via a slight deflection.

On his stat, he said: “The Millwall one, away, was on Sky, I celebrated a bit early on that one, but it is what it is.

“I don’t know what it is, it’s on Sky, the cameras are here, but listen, I know the cameras were here and it was nice, but it’s very rare that a corner comes in and there's no-one within five yards of me.

“It takes a little nick, I haven’t seen it again, but it takes a little deflection and goes in.

"That gives us a real foundation to go on and win the game and that’s exactly what we did.

“We started really well in the second half, got that goal early on, and as you can see, I didn’t really celebrate too much, I just wanted to get back and use that momentum and keep on going.

"That’s exactly what we did and I think we deserved to win the game in the end.”

Being all of 6ft 5, Bradley was slightly gobsmacked that he had been able to rise unopposed to meet the set-piece and finally put Town's efforts on the training ground into practice.

He added: “The majority of teams that I come up against normally put their biggest players on me, so it’s harder for me to get the goals and get the chances, but it’s up to me to find a way.

"We work in the week quite a lot on our set-pieces, we target me, we do me at the back post and the gaffer must be thinking 'we work on this so much and he’s not scoring goals.'