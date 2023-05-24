Town CEO insists 'white knuckle' Kenilworth Road would be an 'asset' to the Premier League

Hatters chief executive Gary Sweet insists the Kenilworth Road ‘cauldron’ should definitely be seen as an ‘asset’ to the Premier League should Luton reach the top flight at the weekend.

Town take on Coventry City in the Championship play-off final at Wembley on Saturday, with their 118-year-old stadium a mere 90 minutes away from hosting top flight football again for the first time since the 1991-92 season.

With that in mind, Sweet said: “I think Kenilworth Road will be an asset to the Premier League.

Kenilworth Road could be hosting top flight football next season

“Forget us, I think this is proper real life real football, this is history and tradition happening right here.

“This isn’t a sterile bowl of a stadium atmosphere where nothing goes on, this is lively, this is emotion, white knuckles, tears and joy and everything right here.

“This is a cauldron so if you can’t embrace it, whoever you are, you don’t like football.”

Meanwhile, club legend and head of recruitment Mick Harford, who has played for Luton when they were in Division One back in the 1980s, would love to see the stadium hosting the country’s top sides again, with Town’s fans whipping up a similar frenzied atmosphere as they did in the play-off semi-final second leg win over Sunderland last week.

He added: “That’s one of the best things I’m looking forward to in terms of the likes of the teams coming down here.

"Some of them have never ever played in a stadium like this, and you can get 10,300 in here but it feels like 60,000, especially the other night, the way the fans were.

