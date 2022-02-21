Town CEO not disappointed to have had a 'quiet' transfer window at Kenilworth Road

Luton chief executive Gary Sweet wasn't disappointed by what was eventually a quiet’ January transfer window for the Hatters.

Town made just the one addition in the end on deadline day last month, bringing in Aston Villa goalkeeper Jed Steer on loan, following the departure of Simon Sluga to Ludogorets, with the window shutting without the flurry of new additions that supporters always look out for.

They also saw Glen Rea leave to join League One Wigan until the end of the season as boss Nathan Jones admitted he had tried to strengthen, but missed out on a deal for Sheffield United midfielder Luke Freeman, who headed to Millwall.

Town chief executive Gary Sweet

With a busy summer though when Town brought in a number of players, including Fred Onyedinma, Carlos Mendes Gomes and Allan Campbell, Sweet wasn't worried about a lack of incomings, particularly with the squad in place now sitting eighth in the Championship, having won seven out of their last 11 second tier games.

Writing in his programme notes ahead of the weekend win over West Bromwich Albion, Sweet said: “We had a quiet January transfer window, maybe a disappointment to some, but not to us.

“Every supporter at every club wants their team to buy that new big-named striker of course, and we are always on the look-out, as you know.

“But we will only recruit if a certain player improves our squad immediately, or is one we can develop in the future and we can lighten the headcount in the meantime, especially in the winter window.

“January is a pitfall for disasters, which we’ve experienced in the past but not, thankfully in the last couple of years.

“The truth is, if the summer is your offensive window January is the defensive on where you need to keep your players and snap up valuable opportunities that may arise.

“Indeed, as you will remember, we effectively conducted three windows’ worth of business last summer, which was a necessity due to some key players departing and us reaching a period of transition.