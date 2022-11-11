Mick Harford will be in the dug-out for the Hatters this weekend

Town CEO Gary Sweet declared it will be a ‘beautiful’ moment for Luton legend Mick Harford to walk out on to the Kenilworth Road pitch once more as interim manager during tomorrow's Championship clash against Rotherham United.

The 63-year-old has done it all with the Hatters, from turning out 217 times and scoring 92 goals during two spells as a player, to then joining the backroom staff, where he has filled all roles from coach, scout, assistant and manager to the chief recruitment officer’s position he now currently resides in.

It was Harford who took over from Jones the first time he left in January 2019 as the led Luton to the League One title and promotion to the Championship, an achievement he, and only he felt, was 100 per cent redemption having been in charge when Town were relegated out of the Football League back in 2009, although that was down to a huge and unfair 30-point deduction by the FA.

Recently, Harford has had to step away from his duties for a spell, undergoing a course of radiotherapy treatment for prostate cancer, as he returned to the dug-out for the FA Cup clash with Harrogate Town in January before moving to his more behind the scenes role in July.

However, with Jones now leaving for a second, although far more amicable, time, heading to Premier League Southampton, then with just one game to go until the season breaks for the World Cup, it falls upon Harford to lead his side out against Millers.

On the occasion, Sweet said: “It will be beautiful.

“I almost feel like he drives my pulse sometimes.

"We love him and everyone here loves him.

“We’ve gone back a long way and there are very, very few people in this world that I’ve got more respect for than Mick.

“I know all our supporters feel the same and I really urge everyone to get behind him on Saturday.”

It’s not just sentiment either for Sweet too, who was alongside Harford for this morning’s press conference, as following the game, he will play a major role in the club’s search for a new manager.

Town’s CEO added: “I trust his knowledge, I trust him 100 per cent on Saturday’s game, and so do the board.

“And I think, actually, it’s another poignant game where Mick, after the battle he’s been through over the last couple of years, can actually stand in front of everybody.